Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 away leg with Borussia Monchengladbach has become the latest match to be switched to Budapest due to Germany’s coronavirus travel restrictions.

Just like Liverpool’s game with Leipzig, the Puskas Arena will host the game on 24 February.

Germany has strict rules in place for entering the country, as it attempts to keep out new variants of Covid-19. Neither match is eligible for a travel exemption, meaning a new venue needed to be found.

In a statement, European football’s governing body said: “UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach and Manchester City FC will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

“UEFA would like to thank Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.”

The second tie is due to be played at City’s Etihad Stadium on 16 March.

