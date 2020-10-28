Neymar was forced off before half-time after suffering an injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match at Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Brazilian forward received treatment and strapping on his left leg before hobbling off and walking down the tunnel - he was replaced by Pablo Sarabia after just 26 minutes of the Group H match.

Neymar missed 10 league games through injury last season, and also sat out of the opening four Champions League matches before returning to play a major role in PSG reaching the final.

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain is substituted following an injury during the UEFA Champions League Group H stage match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu on October 28, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

He scored in both legs of the last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, and impressed against Atalanta and RB Leipzig in August before PSG came unstuck when losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final.

This season, Neymar contracted coronavirus and missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener, and after a red card against Marseille then saw him miss the next two league games through suspension, the 28-year-old then missed the Nimes match while on international duty.

He played all 90 minutes of last week’s Champions League defeat to United, but after hobbling off against Basaksehir, Neymar will be a fitness concern for coach Thomas Tuchel.

PSG head to Nantes on Saturday before travelling to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week

