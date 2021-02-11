Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Barcelona, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian superstar has a groin injury and, according to L'Equipe, he was seen leaving the L'hopital Americain in Neuilly-sur-Seine on Thursday afternoon “looking dark and sad.”

According to those who travelled with Neymar, the ultrasound confirmed a grade two tear that will force him onto the sidelines for a few weeks.

PSG provided confirmation on their website, saying the 29-year-old would likely be sidelined for four weeks.

PSG take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 16, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to shuffle his attacking options.

With Neymar’s absence confirmed, the focus will shift to Kylian Mbappe who has been struggling with injuries of his own but was in goalscoring form in the win over Marseille in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Pochettino will hope that Neymar can shake off the groin problem in time for the second leg of the clash with Barca on March 10.

As well as the first leg against the Catalan giants in Spain, Neymar will likely miss the Ligue 1 games with Nice, Monaco and Dijon.

