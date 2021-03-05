Neymar could win his fitness battle in time to face Barcelona in the Champions League, as Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has delivered a positive bulletin on the Brazil superstar.

The forward has not featured for the French champions since suffering a leg injury in the Coupe de France win over Caen on February 10.

Neymar was at a low ebb following the latest injury setback, and he posted a message on Instagram saying he was upset about being constantly targeted by opposition players.

He has kept a low profile over the course of the past month, as he battles to be fit to face his former side, and Pochettino has suggested there is a chance the forward could be in the squad next Wednesday.

“He will not be here tomorrow,” Pochettino said at a press conference ahead of the clash with Brest in the cup on Saturday.

But we are very happy with his development and we will see in the days to come if he can be part of the squad against Barcelona.

Pochettino may elect not to risk the 29-year-old against Barca, as his side have a commanding 4-1 advantage from the first leg, but a place on the bench would provide him with the option should the need arise.

