Nine Lazio players were missing from training on Tuesday leaving the club's Champions League preparations in chaos.

Only 12 players trained with boss Simone Inzaghi on Tuesday ahead of the club's Wednesday-night, Champions League clash against Club Brugges.

There are fears the club has had an outbreak of coronavirus following a set of tests on Monday, though the official reason for their absences has not yet been explained by Lazio.

Lazio stunned Borussia Dortmind in their Champions League opener last week Image credit: Getty Images

Absentees from the depleted side include star names Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, as well as Andreas Pereira, Lucas Leiva, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Luiz Felipe, Thomas Strakosha and Nicolo Armini.

EXPERT VIEW

"This morning, during training, Simone Inzaghi was missing 9 members of the first team." Carlofilippo Vardelli from Eurosport Italy says.

"Strakosha, Cataldi, Harmini and Luis Felipe were already absent on Saturday, while Immobile, Luis Alberto, Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Escalante did not train and did not leave for Belgium.

"The impression is something similar to a covid outbreak, but the team has not yet communicated anything and we can talk about suppositions.

"For sure tomorrow evening Inzaghi will have 13 players from the first team, and four young players from the B list."

