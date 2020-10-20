Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and the core of Ajax's 2018/19 Champions League semi final team are gone, but the Dutch champions already have a new vision

Ajax, perhaps more than any other European club, know a ‘golden generation’ when they see one. This is, after all, the club that experienced Champions League glory in 1995 on the back of the emergence of Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Marc Overmars, Clarence Seedorf, Edwin van der Sar and the De Boer brothers.

The early 2000s also saw Ajax made a run to the Champions League quarter finals, where they were stopped by the eventual winners AC Milan, with Wesley Sneijder, Rafael van der Vaart and a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic all breaking through. Ajax’s generation of 2018/19 was certainly comparable.

Erik ten Hag’s side took Europe by storm as they blew past Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the Champions League semi final. They would have blew past Tottenham Hotspur had it not been for a second collapse and a 96th winner from Lucas Moura. Nonetheless, Ajax’s 2018/19 side ranks alongside the legendary teams of 1994/95 and 2002/03.

The core of that side is now gone. Dusan Tadic, Andre Onana, David Neres and Nicolas Tagliafico remain, but Matthijs de Ligt, De Jong, Donny van de Beek and Ziyech have all moved on, with the latter two departing for Manchester United and Chelsea respectively in the last summer window. Sergino Dest, who broke through last season, also left for Barcelona.

Ajax, however, are a club that exists in a constant state of renewal. Not only do they know a ‘golden generation’ when they see one, they know how to plan for the next one. The exit of the aforementioned group of players has harmed the Amsterdam side, but the damage has been mitigated by the replacements they have found.

Ziyech was Ajax’s creator-in-chief, scoring six and assisting 12 in 21 Eredivisie appearances last season, and in Antony the Dutch champions have found a suitable successor. The Brazilian already looks comfortable in his new surroundings, scoring three goals in just five games to start the 2020/21 season.

Much like Ziyech, Antony likes to cut inside either to link up with a teammate or get a shot away on goal. The €15 million investment Ajax made in the 20-year-old already looks to be a shrewd one as does the €9 million spent on Mohammed Kudus as van de Beek’s long term successor at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Ghanian teenager is similar to van de Beek in the way he is most effective in an attacking midfield role, although he boasts greatest versatility, capable of playing out wide or even in attack as a ‘false nine.’ Kudus, like Antony, has settled in quickly at Ajax, with some even likening him to a young Seedorf.

At right back, no real replacement was required for Dest as Noussair Mazraoui had already made the position his own towards the back end of last season. At centre back, there are some questions. Lisandro Martinez was signed as a direct replacement for de Ligt, but the Argentine has since established himself in central midfield.

Perr Schuurs might well follow in de Ligt’s footsteps, with the 20-year-old the archetypal Ajax defender - good on the ball, a strong reader of the game and an expansive passer. More will be expected of Schuurs this season following the exit of Joel Veltman to Southampton this summer, but the youngster is widely expected to flourish.

Ajax could have barely asked for a tougher opener to their 2020/21 Champions League campaign, with Liverpool in Amsterdam to take on the Dutch champions on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp may not have to plot the downfall of a ‘golden generation,’ but it might not be long until Ajax start to sparkle once more.

