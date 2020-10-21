Paris is widely known as the "City of Love", but few have become so enamoured with the French capital as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Doubts over Solskjaer's suitability for the United managerial job on a permanent basis all but dissipated into the Parisian night in April 2019 as he masterminded the most unlikely 3-1 victory in the Parc des Princes to see an injury-ravaged Manchester United advance to the Champions League quarter-finals. The Norwegian was named as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor just three weeks later.

Fast forward 18 months, and doubts were again lingering ahead of United's first match back in Europe's elite competition, against the same opposition. United had not started the domestic season well, and have been chastised from all quarters for their efforts in the transfer window.

Marcus Rashford fired United to another famous win in Paris on Tuesday night Image credit: Getty Images

Solskjaer has so far not convinced everyone that he possesses the tactical acumen to be a success in the role. He did find a winning formula towards the end of last season but, when things did go array, little changed, tactically.

However, after another Marcus Rashford inspired last-gasp success in Paris, Solskjaer again chose the grandest of stages to showcase his talents, and prove that perhaps he does have what it takes to steer United back to something like their former glory after all.

Even as United stormed back up the table to snatch third place after a fine end to last season, there were cracks starting to appear as the 2019/20 campaign drew to a close.

United's dynamic front three of Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood played a pivotal role in United's resurgence, but when teams started to work out how to stop United's attack, Solskjaer showed a lack of willingness to try anything new.

In the Europa League final stage competition, for example, as United laboured in front of goal, Solskjaer would not so much as make a substitution, or switch his strikers' positions around. Nothing.

This season, it has been the same formula for United, and it has not bore fruit.

Under fire, Solskjaer acted in Paris. To help nullify PSG's superstar forwardline, Solskjaer went for a back three, and took a gamble when naming young Axel Tuanzebe up against Kylian Mbappe. It paid off, handsomely.

The system, with Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both excellent as wing-backs, gave United great flexibility in attack, with Bruno Fernandes freed up further forward, seemingly more effective without Paul Pogba by his side. Two holding midfielders in Scott McTominay and the excellent Fred screened the back four well.

It is not an easy move to drop Pogba, given his commercial value to the club, and the fact he remains the most high profile member of the squad. To keep him on the bench, punishing the midfielder for poor form, shows real strength from Solskjaer.

Rashford and Martial as a pairing gave United an air of unpredictability they have not offered for a long time, and gives Solskjaer food for thought for future games.

"As players it's important to believe in the system that the manager chooses to play," Rashford said after the match. "We did that fantastically. It was tough but we kept the intensity high. We had to defend very deep at times. They have some amazing players. In the low block it can be tough but the guys on the sides - the full-backs - they defended unbelievable. When we defend like that man-to-man, we can do really well."

Solskjaer's faith in David de Gea has also been questioned, but the Spaniard's brilliant display proved to be the icing on the cake on the perfect evening for Solskjaer.

Two good wins in a week will have made a world of difference, but the manner of the victory in Paris, with the manager playing such a major part, could have a real galvanising effect. Paris to the rescue, once again, for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

