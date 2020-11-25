Phil Foden scored the winner as Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory at Olympiacos.

Having made five changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham, City dominated the first half and created a flurry of chances.

They were foiled on numerous occasions by keeper Jose Sa until the deadlock was broken when Raheem Sterling's deft backheel found Foden who netted with a first-time effort.

The injury-ravaged Greeks, who did not have a shot on goal in the match, continued to park the bus in the second half.

Sa kept out efforts from Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva as City carved out more than 20 shots on goal.

Sergio Aguero came on to mark his return from injury in the closing stages as Guardiola's side return to winning ways to stay top of Group C while Olympiacos remain on three points from four games.

TALKING POINT

City return to winning ways but same problems remain.

The visitors scored a well-worked goal but like on numerous occasions this season, the games against Liverpool, Sheffield United, West Ham and Spurs come to mind, they failed to kill it off and take more of their chances. They were fortunate as the Greeks did not offer any attacking intent to punish them although the return of Aguero off the bench will be a boost for Pep.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Phil Foden (Man Cty): A mature performance from the 20-year-old midfielder with and without the ball. He scored a lovely goal from Sterling's pass. Foden also tracked back and covered Benjamin Mendy went he went forward.

PLAYER RATINGS

Olympiacos: Sa 8, Semedo 6, Ba 6, Cisse 5, Camara 4, M'Vila 5, Rafinha 6, Drager 5, Fortounis 5, Pepe 5, Masouras 4. Subs: Vrousai 5, Bouchalakis n/a, Soudani n/a.

Man City: Ederson 5, Cancelo 6, Dias 5, Stones 5, Mendy 5, Gundogan 5, Rodrigo 5, Foden 8, Bernardo 6, Sterling 7, Jesus 6. Subs: Fernandinho n/a, Mahrez n/a, Zinchenko n/a, Aguero n/a, Doyle n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

31' - GOOD GOALKEEPING: Jesus through on goal and Sa is off his line to block the effort.

36' - GOAL FOR CITY! Jesus to Sterling who backheels it for Foden who lashes it in first time. Lovely stuff.

65' - CLOSE! Sterling cuts it back, it deflects into the path of Silva whose flick is saved by Sa. Seconds earlier, Cancelo's effort was straight at the keeper.

71' - WIDE! Cancelo floats the ball towards the back post but Foden nods well wide. He should have done better from there.

KEY STAT

Phil Foden has scored 10 goals for Manchester City in all competitions in 2020. Excluding penalties, this is the most by any midfielder for Premier League clubs this calendar year.

