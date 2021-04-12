Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says that his side's home form must improve if they are to hold on to their Champions League quarter final first leg lead over Bayern Munich.

"I agree that we've been better away from home," Pochettino said on Monday.

It is something we will have to look into at the end of the season but let's hope things start turning around tomorrow.

Domestically, of PSG's eight home defeats in the league, five have come at home including their last three in a row.

In Europe, they have won two out of four in Paris this season, losing at home to Manchester United in their opening group match and drawing with Barcelona in the previous round.

Bayern Munich had 31 attempts on goal in the first leg, but Pochettino's side were the more clinical side going forward with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace.

And Pochettino, who says Bayern are the "best team in the world," warned his players their attitude would be key if they are to hold on to their first leg lead.

"It was already hard to keep the ball against Barcelona already, it doesn't matter who is playing. It's a question of collective attitude," he explained.

It's a challenge for tomorrow, being able to keep the ball and hurt the opposition.

"The Barca game is behind us and the Bayern game is another story. There will be moments when we will struggle and it's in these moments that we will need to show solidarity and solidity."

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti will be eligible for Tuesday's second leg in Paris after a period of self-isolation following a COVID-19 infection picked up on international duty, but is unlikely to start. Defender Alessandro Florenzi also picked up an infection while away with Italy.

"In principle, it will be difficult for Marco to start while Alessandro Florenzi's situation will be assessed tomorrow," added the Argentine coach.

Victory for PSG will see them gain a measure of revenge over Bayern, having lost to the Bundesliga side in last year's final.

The winners of the tie will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semis.

