Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s “patient and aggressive” performance against Marseille as his side claimed a 3-0 win in the Champions League.

Ferran Torres gave the visitors to the south of France the lead after just 18 minutes, getting on the end of a Kevin de Bruyne cross to finish from inside the six yard box

Champions League Chelsea defender Rudiger back in contention, says Lampard 5 HOURS AGO

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling added their name to the scoresheet late on in the second half to apply some gloss to the performance, but Guardiola had special praise for his defenders as City made it two wins from two games in this season’s Champions League.

“We played really well, we didn’t concede much and we were in control, patient and aggressive without the ball. I’m so satisfied with the performance and result, it’s always difficult to win away,” the City boss told reporters.

We can play on both sides, we tried to play high and wide to stretch the pitch. Raheem Sterling was exceptional, Phil [Foden] as well. We didn’t expect them to play five at the back until we saw the team. Porto was the same. As much as we play against five at the back we started to take the control and rhythm.

“We were so stable defensively. Aymeric [Laporte] was good, Kyle [Walker] is in the best form since we’ve been together, Oleksandr [Zinchenko] helped us, John [Stones] played good minutes. I’m so satisfied with the way we played.”

After a patchy start to the season which has seen Manchester City drop points to Leicester City and Leeds United, Guardiola backed his side to find consistency.

“Part of the criticism was right, but you’ve got to accept it,” he said. “It’s part of our job. It’s about where we’ve come from in the last month, with lack of preparation, injuries and Covid-19 but the Champions League is in a good place now. I’m sure we’re going to find that consistency.”

Champions League Guardiola confident City will find consistency 10 HOURS AGO