'Pep Guardiola’s best European performance since Barcelona days'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola masterminded a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Eurosport’s Pete Sharland joins Buj, Dej and Dot from The Beautiful Game podcast to talk through the midweek European action.

00:21:30, 29/04/2021 at 11:39