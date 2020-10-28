When RB Leipzig pitched up in Lisbon for last season’s improvised Champions League mini-tournament, they did so without Timo Werner. Having secured a €50 million move to Chelsea, the German international striker didn’t wait around any longer than was required, joining up with his new teammates before his old side’s season had even finished.

While Julian Nagelsmann was able to guide RB Leipzig past Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals, Werner was notable in his absence for the 3-0 semi final loss to Paris Saint-Germain. This didn’t bode well for the Bundesliga outfit. Having built his RB Leipzig team around Werner for the last two seasons, Nagelsmann seemingly faced a rebuild.

However, Werner’s exit has allowed the 33-year-old to underline his coaching credentials. Five games into the new Bundesliga season, RB Leipzig sit atop the table with 13 points from a possible 15. Last week also saw them start their 2020/21 Champions League campaign with a comfortable home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Nagelsmann has shifted the focus of his team to compensate for the loss of Werner. To pin RB Leipzig’s front four down to specific positions would be somewhat futile such is their fluidity in the attacking third, but between Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth a new apex has been found. Beneath that apex, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Omo provide creativity while Dayot Upamecano remains their defensive bedrock.

Fluidity is Nagelsmann’s calling card and has been going back to his Hoffenheim days. He is, however, reaching new levels of interchangeability this season. Former Manchester City full back Angelino, for instance, has been converted into a left-sided attacker with four goals from six games. At times against Istanbul Basaksehir last week, Poulsen played at the heart of the midfield.

Werner’s goalscoring numbers at RB Leipzig were extraordinary, hitting 28 goals in 34 Bundesliga games last season. Nagelsmann was always going to struggle to directly replace the 24-year-old and on the basis of what we have seen early on this season, he hasn’t even tried. Sorloth is a pure goalscorer, arriving in Germany after a season which saw him score 24 Turkish Super Lig goals, but Nagelsmann wants him to be much more than just a penalty box poacher.

RB Leipzig travel to England this week to take on Manchester United in the Champions League. Having already seen off PSG, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be tempted to look at a Werner-less RB Leipzig and conclude he has little to worry about, but Nagelsmann’s team amount to much more than their individual components.

In fact, RB Leipzig might be ideally equipped to expose United’s weaknesses. The likes of Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all struggle against teams that press high and deny them time on the ball, as already demonstrated in a number of games this season, and RB Leipzig are relentless in their high pressing.

Nagelsmann doesn’t see players for their positions, but for what they can offer him in terms of their individual traits. This outlook could reshape management at the elite level in the same way Pep Guardiola’s views on possession and how it could suffocate opponents did over a decade ago. Nagelsmann could set the zeitgeist for the next generation of coaches.

For many, RB Leipzig are the epitome of all that is wrong with modern football. Much has been made of the club’s corporate structure, particularly in the Bundesliga where Nagelsmann and his players rarely face an away game without some sort of protest in the stands. They are a contradiction of German football’s values and principles.

On the flip side, RB Leipzig have forged a scouting network and culture that allows them to evolve and sustain their level regardless of who leaves the club. This was tested by the departure of Werner over the summer, but early indications are they could fly even higher without him. Nagelsmann has given them wings, you could say.

