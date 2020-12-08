Both sets of players have left the pitch during PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir after one of the visitors' coaches was reportedly racially abused by the fourth official.

Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Achille Webo was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute and the players and staff from the Turkish side left the pitch after about 10 minutes of discussions with referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania.

Demba Ba, the Basaksehir striker, was seen furiously remonstrating with the officials after the incident and was picked up by pitch-side microphones saying: "You never this say ‘this white guy’, you say ‘this guy’, so why when you mention … listen to me… so why when you mention a black guy [do] you have to say ‘this black guy’?”

In the wake of both sets of players walking off, Basaksehir chairman Goksel Gumusdag told TRT: "In front of everybody, the fourth official said 'n***o. If the fourth official is withdrawn, we will come and continue the game. If the fourth official remains, we will not go onto the pitch. We cannot remain insensitive to this. If the fourth official stays, we don't come out. We cannot be indifferent to this."

A subsequent UEFA statement read: "Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official”

"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."

More to follow...

