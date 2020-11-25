Porto are on the brink of last-16 Champions League qualification after beating Marseille 3-0.

Zaidu Sanusi's goal and Sergio Oliveira's penalty put Porto on nine points from four games in Group C while Marseille, who became the first team to lose 13 straight games in the competition since it was launched in 1992-93, were eliminated with zero points.

Manchester City advanced with a perfect four wins from four group games with a 1-0 victory at Olympiakos, who with three points have a remote chance of leap-frogging Porto into second place.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Porto's Marko Grujic and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi were sent off, in the 67th and 70th minutes, respectively.

