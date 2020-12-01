Gabriel Jesus was denied a late winner by VAR as Manchester City’s 0-0 draw at Porto secured them top spot in their Champions League group.

With qualification for the knockout stages already secured for City ahead of kick off, top spot in Group C was still up for grabs, the first half was a tight affair. Raheem Sterling came closest to scoring as his low shot was cleared off the line.

City improved after the break, and had several chances to score, with Ruben Dias somehow contriving to miss from a yard out. City did think they had won it late on through substitute Jesus, but as the Brazilian celebrated, VAR adjudged Rodri to have been offside in the build-up and it was ruled out.

In the end, a point was enough to see unbeaten City sail through to the knockout stages with top spot secured, with one game to go.

Despite making seven changes from the side who hammered Burnley at the weekend, Pep Guardiola named a strong side in the Estadio do Dragao, with Phil Foden among the starters.

The England international was lively but could not help City break down the hosts, as the opening period became a familiar display from a City side this season - dominating the ball, but creating very little.

City found Porto stopper Agustín Marchesín in fine form in the second half, but after making another stunning save, Jesus was on hand to steer home the rebound from his own header to seemingly give City a fifth win from five group games.

However, Rodri's back foot was offside, with the help of those dreaded lines, and City were denied that 100 per cent record.

TALKING POINT - Jesus gives City focal point in attack

Ferran Torres has done a fine job when deputising as a makeshift striker for City, but even in a short cameo, Gabriel Jesus showed the value of having a focal point

Pep Guardiola has been partial to a 'False 9' on many an occasion, and it has been fruitful in the past.

But having Jesus in that central position, or Sergio Aguero when fit, certainly makes City look much more potent in the final third.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Fernandinho

The evergreen Brazilian used all his experience to ensure Porto's dirty tricks did not get under his skin, while showing a range of passing most his age can only dream of posessing.

PLAYER RATINGS

Porto: Marchesin 6, Manafa 6, Mbemba 6, Sarr 7, Leite 6, Sanusi 6, Corona 5, Uribe 6, Sergio Oliveira 6, Otavio 6, Marega 6.... Subs: Diaz 6, Evanilson 6, Nanu 6, Vieira 6.

Man City: Ederson 6, Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Garcia 6, Zinchenko 6, Rodri 6, Fernandinho 8, Silva 6, Foden 7, Sterling 7, Torres 7.... Subs: Jesus 7.

KEY MOMENTS

37’ - OFF THE LINE! Sterling bursts into life from a short corner, fires for the bottom corner, it beats the goalkeeper, but the just recovered Sanusi clears off the line!

59’ - SAVE! Great ball from Foden through for Sterling, the City forward takes a good touch, prods for goal, but Marchesín makes a fine block. The rebound falls for Torres, but he takes to long and is tackled.

69’ - MISS! How did that stay out? Sterling flicks on at the near post, Dias looks certain to score, on the slide, a yard out, but somehow hooks the ball backwards and Porto clear!

80’ - GGGGGOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! Porto 0-1 Man City. Jesus finally gets City in front, but wait…

81’ - NO GOAL!The goal has been ruled out for offside by the VAR, but not sure who has been penalised. Jesus scored from close range, after his header was tipped onto the crossbar, but he was certainly onside.

KEY STATS

Porto remain winless in their last six UEFA Champions League games against English sides (D2 L4), failing to score in four of those games.

Manchester City have progressed to the UEFA champions League knock-out stages as group winners for the fifth time in the last six seasons, only failing to do so in 2016-17 (progressing as runners-up to Barcelona).

Porto have ended a run of 14 UEFA Champions League home games without a draw, since September 2016 (1-1 vs FC København). o Man City have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League for the first time, as many as they managed in the group stages in their last two campaigns combined (4).

Pep Guardiola has seen his side draw 0-0 in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 59 games since a nil-nil against Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2015 when manager of Bayern Munich.

Manchester City had 18 shots today, their most attempts at goal without scoring in a UEFA Champions League match.

