‘Possibly Perez’s worst decision’ – Big-money signing Eden Hazard looks like he’s ‘done’

Eden Hazard grabbed the headlines for the wrong reason during Real Madrid’s defeat to Chelsea, putting in an anonymous display before joking around with his former teammates after the final whistle. Buj, Dej and Dot from The Beautiful Game podcast discuss the midweek action.

00:10:47, an hour ago