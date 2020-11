Football

Premier League: 'Mohamed Salah is available again after coronavirus' reveals Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus. The Egypt forward twice tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

00:00:25, 1 view, an hour ago