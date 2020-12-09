Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee as the Champions League anthem was played prior to their restarted match.

The match was called off during the first half on Tuesday after the fourth official used a racial epithet to describe the Turkish side's Cameroonian assistant manager Pierre Webo.

With protests led by striker Demba Ba, the visitors walked off the Parc des Princes pitch, with PSG following them, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Prensel Kimpembe all reported to be particularly supportive.

The visitors refused to finish the game with the offending official still in action, making UEFA's offer to swap him with one of the VARs unworkable.

With the match now taking place on Wednesday with an all-new officiating team, both sets of players warmed up wearing T-Shirts saying "No To Racism" with both club badges above.

And as the Champions League anthem was played shortly before the restart, there was another show of unity, with both sets of players taking a knee.

UEFA has launched an investigation into the incident, with referees bound to the same standards as players with regards to disciplinary action.

