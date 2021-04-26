Raphael Varane has cast doubt on his future at Real Madrid by refusing to commit himself to the club at his Champions League semi-final pre-match press conference.

The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of next season and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal which would extend his stay in the Spanish capital. Manchester United are among the clubs linked with his signature.

The situation is all the more concerning for Zinedine Zidane as Varane's fellow central defensive stalwart Sergio Ramos' contract expires at the end of this campaign.

"My future is clear," he said before the last-four clash with Chelsea.

"I am focused on the end of the season. We are in an intense moment and we have to be focused on what lies ahead and that is the most important thing."

The Champions League format is set to change in the coming years to accommodate a longer group stage, something about which Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has raised concerns.

Varane says he is not angry about the prospect of an elongated season but hinted that he would have preferred it if players had been consulted about the changes.

"We are not angry. We are at a time where football is faced with many questions," he said.

"There are things to improve. In any situation when there is a problem, the idea is to seek solutions in a united manner. The calendar is an important question and is a complex issue.

"The best way to bring out the positive is by talking and for the world of football to be united. We have to be together to move this situation forward.”

Looking ahead to the game against Thomas Tuchel's side, Varane said he was expecting a tough encounter against a complete side.

"We know we are in the semifinals. At this point, there are a lot of demands at a physical, tactical and technical level.

"Details are very important. We must play a complete game. We must start with the idea of going out their to win and give it everything"

On Chelsea's squad he said.: "Chelsea are a very complete team. They have players with distinct qualities. The important thing is that we adapt well to what we are going to face.

"They have the ability to play with the unit higher or further back. And they can create danger at any moment. The important thing is to defend together.”

