RB Leipzig will now host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League tie in Budapest due to coronavirus restrictions in Germany.

The authorities have banned entry to Germany except for German residents and citizens, which means that Jurgen Klopp would be allowed into the country, but the vast majority of his squad would not be.

The ban is in place until February 17, and it had been suggested that the clubs could play the first leg in Liverpool and switch the second leg to Leipzig, but now the tie will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

"UEFA can confirm that the Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskas Arena in Budapest," it said in a statement.

"UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question."

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are due to face Manchester City on February 24, which could be affected by an extended ban.

