Paris Saint-Germain face a battle to reach the knockout stages after RB Leipzig came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in Champions League Group H.

The French champions were missing a number of stars including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but they offered the greater threat in an open first half.

Angel Di Maria, who was Leipzig’s tormentor-in-chief when the sides met in last season’s Champions League semi-final, opened the scoring on six minutes when he flicked home Moise Kean’s pass.

It looked like it was going to be the visitors’ night, but the Argentine missed a penalty soon after and PSG were pegged back just before the interval when their former forward, Christopher Nkunku drilled a low 20-yard shot into the corner.

Leipzig improved after the break and turned the game on its head on 57 minutes when Emil Forsberg converted from the spot.

The away side were flat and lacked the urgency of the early proceedings and their misery was compounded when both Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpbembe were sent off.

The result means Group H remains very tight at the end of matchday three. Manchester United lead the way alongside Leipzig on six points. PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir have three apiece.

Next up in the pool, PSG know they need a result when they host Leipzig on November 24, while Istanbul Basaksehir visit United.

TALKING POINT

Leipzig punish Jekyll and Hyde PSG. This was an awful night for Paris. Thomas Tuchel’s men were missing their two talismanic forwards as well as the likes of likes of Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler, but they started very brightly. The away side could have been out of sight after half an hour, but faded badly as the game wore on.

Di Maria’s penalty miss was the turning point and from that moment their evening went from bad to worse. Last year’s finalists have a tricky path to the last 16 from here and will have some suspensions to contend with following the second-half red cards. Tuchel will face familiar criticism and he will know he can’t afford any more slip ups as a failure to make it out of the pool will surely spell a premature end to his tenure.

As for Leipzig, they recovered from a very shaky start but in the end got a result that was the perfect response to their 5-0 mauling at Manchester United. Julian Nagelsmann had spoken about the double-header with PSG being like a knockout tie and that his team needed to get four points from the encounters to maintain real hope of progressing. This was a big statement, and while there is still much work to be done, the German side are very much in the running in what is turning into a rollercoaster of a group.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig). Had a major influence on the outcome. Slowly came to life after the early PSG dominance. Created a flurry of chances with great industry down the left and capped a fine showing with a well-taken penalty winner.

PLAYER RATINGS

RB LEIPZIG: Gulacsi 8, Angelino 7, Orban 7, Upamecano 6, Konate 6, Sabitzer 7, Haidara 7, Forsberg 8, Nkunku 8, Mukiele 7, Olmo 7. Subs: Poulsen 7, Henrichs 6, Adams 6, Kluivert 6, Kampl n/a.

PSG: Navas 7, Florenzi 6, Danilo 6, Kimpembe 5, Kurzawa 6, Herrera 6, Marquinhos 6, Gueye 4, Di Maria 7, Kean 7, Sarabia 6. Subs: Kehrer 6, Bakker 6, Rafinha n/a.



KEY MOMENTS



6’ – GOAL! Leipzig 0-1 PSG. Di Maria touches a deft finish beyond the keeper after Kean had intercepted Upamecano's poor back pass and played the Argentine into space inside the area.

8’ – LEIPZIG CHANCE. It should be all square. Navas somehow denies Haidara from close range before Angelino's follow-up is miraculously blocked.



16’ – PSG PENALTY SAVED. Di Maria's spot kick is fair too close to Gulacsi, who dives to his left and beats it away. The penalty was awarded after Kean took down a left-wing cross brilliantly. He twisted neatly and unleashed a shot that hit Upamecano on the arm.



41’ – GOAL! Leipzig 1-1 PSG. Nkunku levels matters against his old club with a crisp low drive from the edge of the box.

53’ – LEIPZIG CHANCE. Wonderful play by Forsberg. He charges in from the left, twists and then turns before firing over the top. He just needed a bit more composure after a superb solo run.57’ – GOAL! Leipzig 2-1 PSG. Forsberg steps up and fires a low spot kick just beyond the reach of Navas. The penalty was awarded when VAR intervened following a hand ball by Kimpembe.

69’ – PSG RED CARD! Gueye receives a second yellow and his marching orders for a high tackle.



90+5’ – ANOTHER PSG RED CARD. PSG are down to nine men. Kimpembe hacks down Poulsen as he looked to break and deservedly gets a second yellow.





KEY STATS

Di Maria has missed two of his three penalties attempted in all competitions with Paris.

Idrissa Gueye is the first Paris player to receive a red card in a Champions League game since Marco Verratti, in March 2018 against Real Madrid.

This is the first time the three French clubs (Marseille, Paris, Rennes) lose during the same week in the Champions League since October 2011 (Lille, Lyon, Marseille).

