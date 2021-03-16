Sergio Ramos has insisted that it would be inappropriate to try a Panenka penalty in a match as important as a Champions League knock-out tie.

The central defender netted his side's second goal in the 3-1 win over Atalanta on Tuesday, which secured a 4-1 aggregate victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

He eschewed his previous predilection for a cheeky chipped penalty with a driven effort and insisted that he would not disrespect an opponent like that.

"Shooting a Panenka is always something I'm thinking about," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"But it wasn't an option today. No opponent can be underestimated. I always try to wait for the goalkeeper to move.

"I'm happy to help the team with a good performance."

Ramos sparked plenty of conversation on social media for his animated reaction to Vinicius Jr's miss after a fine solo effort.

"You end up lamenting it after the great move Vinicius made didn't end up with a goal," he explained.

"I would have been very happy. But the important thing is the great game he played."

Reflecting on his team's performance, Ramos was delighted with the level of control his team-mates exerted on their Italian opponents.

"The objective was to go through and we did it with a good result," he said.

"We didn't think about the first leg, we wanted to dominate and control the game,. We had some chances to score another goal but we are happy."

