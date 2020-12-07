Karim Benzema's first-half brace gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over a lacklustre Borussia Monchengladbach side to ensure the 13-time European Champions qualified from Group B.

The Frenchman was on hand to head home two crosses from the right flank, the first from Lucas Vazquez which he flicked home and the second a powering finish from Rodrygo's centre.

Premier League Not a natural fit, but plenty reasons why Real Madrid might want Paul Pogba 13 HOURS AGO

Real should have won by more and Luka Modric twice came close to extending the lead before half-time, first hitting the post and then seeing an effort disallowed due to Raphael Varane being offside.

Benzema could have completed a hat-trick in the second half but from just six yards out blasted against the crossbar after Yann Sommer superbly tipped away Sergio Ramos' header and Lucas Vazquez also saw an effort come back off the woodwork.

The result lifted Real to the top of the group and the German side also qualify in second place after Inter drew at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the other group game tonight.

Talking point – What happened to Monchengladbach?

Even in a losing effort last week against Inter Milan, the Foals showed the electric attacking qualities which have made them one of the best sides in this competition to watch.

But here, in their biggest game of the year, they simply did not turn up.

Only with Alassane Plea’s chance in the first half, when the score was 1-0 and he failed to hit the target when one-on-one with Thibault Courtois, did they even threaten the Real goal.

Real’s ageing stars Toni Kroos and Modric looked not only imperious but more sprightly than their much younger counterparts in black.

A really damning performance which they will do well to recover from when they resume their Champions League campaign in the New Year.

Man of the match – Luka Modric

Given the freedom to play a little further forward and with, let’s face it, an opposition who were not committed to close him down, Modric gave a display full of the characteristic flair which has made him such a joy to watch for the last decade and a half.

His two near goals, a volley tipped onto the post and a half-volley disallowed for an offside on Raphael Varane, were fashioned in a way that maybe only his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo of current players can regularly do.

Though the Real Madrid team needs a great deal of surgery if they are to challenge for this trophy in the coming years and regain top spot in la Liga, you feel the Ballon d'or winner can and will still be there when they do.

Player ratings:

Real Madrid: Courtois 6, Lucas Vazquez 8, Sergio Ramos 7, Varane 6, Mendy 7, Casemiro 7, Modric 9*, Kroos 9, Vinícius Júnior 6, Rodrygo 7, Benzema 8.

Subs: Sergio Arribas 6, Marco Asensio 6.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer 8, Lainer 7, Ginter 5, Elvedi 5, Wendt 5, Kramer 5, Neuhaus 5, Stindl 5, Thuram 6, Plea 5, Embolo 5.

Subs: Lazaro 6, Zakaria 6, Benes 6, Wolf 6, Herrmann 6.

Match highlights:

79’ Real hit the post again! Benzema set up Lucas Vazuez with a lovely short through-ball on the edge of the box but his firm drive flew back off the woodwork.

73’ GREAT SAVE! Kroos in acres of space finds Ramos whose header is foiled by a splended diving stop from Sommer and Benzema then crashes the ball against the bar.

43’ GOAL DISALLOWED! Modric has the ball in the back of the net with a beautiful half volley but Varane was offside earlier in the move.

39’ Almost a third from Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez again finds room on the right flank and crosses low to Modric who angled his foot to craft a firm low volley at goal which Sommer pushed onto the post.

32’ GOAL! Benzema again. And once more it is a header. Modric found Rodrygo in space on the right flank and he beat his man before curling a cross to the back post that the Frenchman powered home.

25’ A great chance for Monchengladbach. A superb ball from Kramer sets up Plea but after outpacing the Real centre defence he clips it over Courtois but wide of the target.

9’ GOAL! Benzema nets with a fantastic header. Lucas Vazquez drifts a cross to the back post and having to do all the work Benzema, inbetween the Monchengladbach centre backs, flicked the ball home.

Key stat

transfers Raiola plots Pogba return to Juventus as Real lose interest - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO