Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will be out for "some matches" after picking up injuries against Malmo on Wednesday evening.

Both players came off before half-time in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over the Swedish club . Lukaku twisted his ankle after a strong tackle by Lasse Nielsen before Werner pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Tuchel confirmed they will be missing for a few games, including Chelsea's Premier League clash with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

"It will take a while for both of them, and we will need more examinations to be precise," the German told reporters post-match. "They will be out for some matches."

Lukaku has not scored for Chelsea in his last seven matches having netted four in four before that.

Tuchel said before the Malmo game that the Belgian striker seemed mentally tired after playing in a long run of matches for club and country. He defended his decision to start the 28-year-old against Malmo.

"If I knew what would happen beforehand I would not have done it (started the pair), but how can you know it before?" Tuchel said.

It was necessary that Romelu was on the pitch. He started strong, I spoke to him about it, about mental fatigue carried around with him.

"But he's our number nine and our reference up front. And the best thing for mental fatigue is a goal. He took the foul to win the first penalty so maybe without him it's not 2-0."

With Lukaku and Werner forced off, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz operated as a strike partnership for the first time and combined for Chelsea’s third goal. Tuchel says the duo now have the opportunity to break into the first team.

"Always, always a chance and it is always necessary to prove a point,” he added.

“They can prove a point now so we will have some games without Romelu and Timo so everyone is invited to join the race for minutes on the pitch.

When they are on the pitch, they need to show their hunger and determination to be decisive and be in the box.

"This is how it is and they did it today but there's still room to improve and on Saturday we need the same hunger and determination from whoever starts for us because we need goals to win matches.

“We need to find solutions without Romelu and Timo, that's clear. Everyone will join the race to be decisive for us."

