Serge Gnabry hails Bayern Munich's 'amazing' Champions League win

Serge Gnabry says Bayern Munich's perfect winning run to the Champions League 'sounds amazing'.

Bayern won every game they contested in Europe this season, the first time the record has been set. When asked about the winning run, he said, "That sounds amazing!".

Speaking to BT Sport, Gnabry said: "Winning the trophy today is the best thing that could happen to us. We worked incredibly hard and in the end we came through to be the best team in Europe.

It's the final, Paris came out wanting to win and so did we. Nobody is going to give up easily but we came through.

"As long as it was 0-0, it was always going to be open for us. Of course, they were going to have chances. It was lucky they didn't score and lucky we did score."

He was quick to credit goalscorer Kingsley Coman: "He helped us extremely. He came in and one-against-one we knew it would be difficult for the opponent. For him to score that goal after being out injured for a couple of games and to come back into the team was incredible.

It has always been said that the spirit of this team is crazy. We always fight for each other and we have a strong bond. Hopefully we can build on that and win more.

Teenager Alphonso Davies hoped that he could inspire people who saw his success, but also promised that there would be more hard work to come.

"It feels really good. It's everything you dream of as a kid to come to Europe and win the Champions League with a great club like Bayern," he said.

That just goes to show the team I have around me.

"My story is one I want to inspire people of. It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side. We know legends won this title before so as a young kid coming in you want to keep that going. Every young player at this club is hungry to win titles because they see their idols doing it."

