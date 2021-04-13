Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports in Spain.

The club captain had already been sidelined with a muscle injury playing for Spain against Kosovo during the recent international break.

Ramos, 35, had already been ruled out of both legs of the Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool and Real's victory over Barcelona in La Liga.

Champions League Varane out of Liverpool clash with Covid in huge blow for Real 06/04/2021 AT 11:55

It is unclear when he will be expected to return to action following the latest setback.

'Stalemate' - Prem clubs to battle for unhappy Milan star - Euro Papers

Liga Ramos a doubt for Liverpool, Barcelona games with calf injury 01/04/2021 AT 13:51