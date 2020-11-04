Sevilla won 3-2 at home against Krasnodar despite Jesus Navas being sent off.

A free kick from Shapi Suleymanov in the 17th minute and a Marcus Berg penalty four minutes later got the Russians off to a dream start but Sevilla hit back through Ivan Rakitic before the break.

They quickly endured another setback though when Navas was shown a straight red card right at the end of the first half for a reckless foul on Kristoffer Olsson, but Julen Lopetegui's side came out fighting in the second period.

Rakitic hit the crossbar then Youssef En-Nesyri levelled in the 69th minute after pouncing on a gift from Krasnodar defender Kaio.

The Moroccan striker grabbed another goal moments later to complete an extraordinary comeback from the Europa League holders.

The victory kept Sevilla second in Group E and took them on to seven points, level with leaders Chelsea and six ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennais.

