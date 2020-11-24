Sevilla will contest the knockout stage of the Champions League after they beat Krasnodar 2-1.

The result left Europa League holders Sevilla second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference and nine ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennes.

Chelsea also made the last 16 after an added-time header from Olivier Giroud gave them a 2-1 win at Rennes.

Ivan Rakitic gave Sevilla a fourth- minute lead with a thumping first-time shot from outside the penalty area before halftime substitute Wanderson equalised in the 56th and El Haddadi netted a last-gasp winner for the visitors.

Croatia midfielder Rakitic stunned the home side with a precise strike into the bottom right corner and the visitors missed several chances in the first half to double their advantage, with El Haddadi and Diego Carlos coming close.

Remy Cabella hit the post for Krasnodar and Sevilla striker Luuk De Jong volleyed over the bar at the other end early in the second half before Wanderson levelled.

The Brazilian capped a flowing move when he side-stepped a defender in the area and beat goalkeeper Tomas Vadik with a crisp shot which Jules Kounde failed to clear off the line.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, the lively El Haddadi struck a sublime shot with his weaker right foot to beat home goalkeeper Evgeni Gorodov and send the Spanish side into the business end of Europe's premier club competition. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Edititng by Ken Ferris)

