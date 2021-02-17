Luuk de Jong grabbed a late goal to give Sevilla hope as Dortmund won 3-2 in Spain in their first leg Champions League last 16 tie.

Sevilla looked like they were on their way to victory when Suso struck from outside the box, two deflections taking the effort past Marwin Hitz.

From there, Dortmund rallied and Mahmoud Dahoud leathered a crisp strike from outside the box into the top corner to level, before two swift counter-attacking moves were converted by Erling Haaland. Bono had not conceded a goal in over 10 hours before this match, and in less than half an hour he had now let in three.

Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with Raphael Guerreiro and Emre Can after scoring his team's first goal

In the second half, Dortmund briefly threatened on the break, and Sevilla then threw on three subs with half an hour remaining as they tried to salvage the match ahead of the second leg.

While Dortmund looked to find their way through on the break, Julen Lopetegui’s side were unable to find much rhythm in attack as the German side focused on maintaining a two-goal lead to take back home for the second leg.

With minutes remaining of the match, De Jong popped up at the back post for a simple finish to volley home and give Sevilla a chance going into the second leg.

Talking point - Sevilla must be better next leg

Sevilla were the favourites going into the game given Borussia Dortmund’s struggles so far in the campaign, and when they went ahead they had the chance to crush the German side’s morale.

Instead, their defence malfunctioned as the midfield in front of them failed to keep the ball in dangerous positions and gave up possession to allow Dortmund to drive straight through the middle. If there’s one thing to avoid against Dortmund it is to give Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland time and space on the counter.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with team mate Jadon Sancho after scoring their side's second goal

Sevilla grabbed a late goal to give them a chance in the second half but unless they radically improve it is easy to see them being battered out of the competition by Dortmund in the second leg.

Man of the match - Erling Haaland

Jadon Sancho was much better than he has been in the early stages of the season, and his skill on the ball allowed him to deftly whizz up the other end of the pitch on occasions to reduce the pressure his side was under, but Erling Haaland’s lethal approach in front of goal meant that Dortmund made the most of their chances and raced into a lead that should see them through into the next round.

Haaland

Player Ratings

Sevilla: Bono 6, Navas 7, Kounde 6, Carlos 6, Escudero 6, Fernando 5, Jordan 5, Rakitic 5, Suso 6, Papu Gomez 5, En-Nesyri 5. Subs: Gudelj 6, De Jong 7, Munir 6, Rodriguez 7, Oliver Torres 6.

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz 6, Guerreiro 7, Hummels 6, Akanji 6, Morey 6, Can 6, Dahoud 7, Bellingham 7, Reus 7, Sancho 7, Haaland 8. Subs: Brandt 6 , Meunier 6, Passlack 6.

Key events

7’ - GOAL! Sevilla 1-0 Dortmund. Suso scores - The former Liverpool man jinks outside the box, makes room for a shot, and fires in an effort that flicks off Bellingham, then Hummels, and over the 'keeper.

19’ - GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Dortmund. Dahoud scores - After 728 minutes, Bono finally concedes. Dahoud has room on the outside of the box after switching the ball inside, and he whips a shot into the top corner.

27’ - GOAL! Sevilla 1-2 Dortmund. Haaland scores - Haaland sprints forward, lays the ball off to Sancho on the edge of the box, who turns the ball back into his path for Haaland to stretch and hook the ball into the goal with the 'keeper in completely the wrong place.

43’ - GOAL! Sevilla 1-3 Dortmund. Haaland scores - It's another! Rakitic and Gomez lose the ball in midfield, Reus steals in and shifts the ball right to Haaland on his shoulder, and he rolls a shot around Bono for number three.

71’ - RODRIGUEZ FREE KICK - Rodriguez whips a free kick over the wall, deflected by Can, and it clips the post and bounces away off Hitz's hand. What a chance.

84’ - GOAL! Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund. De Jong scores - The unmarked striker races into the six-yard box to chase a free kick and cushions an effort past the 'keeper to give his side hope.

Key stat

