Olivier Giroud scored four as a second-string Chelsea side thrashed Sevilla to seal top position in Champions League Group E.

The Blues, for whom only Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic retained starting eleven spots from Sunday's draw with Spurs, attacked from the outset and were full value for Giroud's opener after eight minutes when he had time to turn onto his left foot and side-foot home after being set up by Kai Havertz.

Sevilla had a lot of the play for the rest of the first half but Chelsea still looked the more dangerous side and came out brightly after the break with the French striker doubling the lead with a cultured dink over Alfonso Pastor after being played in by Kovacic.

A triple change midway through the half brought N'Golo Kante on and 16 minutes from time he crossed perfectly from the right flank for his compatriot to power a header home in trademark style and complete a perfect hat-trick.

Giroud was bundled over in the box by Sergi Gomez with seven minutes to go and dusted himself down to send Pastor the wrong way from the spot, before Frank Lampard finally had mercy on his opponents and brought him off.

Chelsea now have 13 points from five games, with Sevilla on ten also guaranteed a spot in the next round.

Talking point - Chelsea have extraordinary depth

Frank Lampard famously took a dim view of Liverpool coaches moaning last season and given the performance his side has put in with nine changes from their big game on Sunday, he will not join Jurgen Klopp in bemoaning the necessity to shuffle his squad in the coming month.

As well as Giroud, Antonio Rudiger was a dominant force at centre back, Emerson and Cesar Azpilicueta strong at full back, while Kai Havertz showed he has the capability to be as good as any of the Chelsea forwards and Christian Pulisic took another step back to full fitness.

No team in the Premier League can compare to this depth of talent across the field and, as importantly, they all seem to be able to slide into the system deployed by Frank Lampard without any problem.

At the moment, the benefit of this is seen in Europe but come next May it could be that this strength puts them in with a real chance of claiming the domestic title.

Man of the match - Olivier Giroud

A perfect performance.

The French striker won the game against Rennes with his late header and carried this form into this match with four fine finishes, and at 34 he may be in as good form as he has ever shown in his career.

His whole game was text book centre forward play, be it linked with his fast-fleeted fellow forwards or finishing in front of goal, scoring with each foot and his head before a calm penalty.

There is no way Frank Lampard will allow him to leave in the January transfer window, as was mooted a few weeks ago, and with Tammy Abraham around he may not play all Premier League games, but it is certainly conceivable that Giroud will be the main man upfront in their European campaign this season. He has surely earned first refusal.

Player ratings:

Sevilla: Pastor 5; Jesus Navas 7, Sergi Gómez 5, Diego Carlos 6, Rekik 6; Gudelj 6, Rakitic 6; Oscar 6, Vazquez 5, Idrissi 6; En-Nesyri 5.

Subs: Kounde 6, Ocampos 6, Jordan 6, Munir 6, Torres 6.

Chelsea: Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 7, Rudiger 8, Christensen 6, Emerson 7; Jorginho 6, Kovacic 8, Havertz 8; Hudson-Odoi 6, Pulisic 6, Giroud 10*

Subs: Kante 7, Mount 6, Ziyech 6, Werner 6, Gilmour 6.

Match highlights:

8' GOAL! Another one in the competition for Olivier Giroud. Again it loked very easy, Havertz was allowed to run 40 yards with the ball then passed right to Giroud in the box and he turned on his left foot and calmly put the ball high into the inside side-netting.

54' GOAL! A double from Giroud. A really lovely dink with his right foot over Pastor after being played in by Kovacic. He held off the defender, created a little space and then finished so coolly.

75' HAT-TRICK! Giroud heads home beautifully his countryman Kante's cross from the right flank. Pretty poor defending from the Sevilla defence as the centre backs let him get inbetween them, he is found by his compatriot and finishes with aplomb for a perfect hat-trick.

83' PENALTY! Azpilicueta plays the ball into the box where Giroud is clumsily bundled over.

83' GOAL! Giroud sends the keeper the wrong way from the spot for his and Chelsea's fourth of the night.

Key stat:

