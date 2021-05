Football

The Beautiful Game - Chelsea were always in control of Champions League final

The Beautiful Game team discuss what, if anything beaten Champions League finalists Pep Guardiola and Manchester City might have done differently in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in Porto. Kai Havertz' goal condemned City to defeat in their first ever appearance in the final of the competition as Chelsea lifted the trophy for the second time.

00:02:51, 28 minutes ago