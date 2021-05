Football

The Beautiful Game - Reece James played his way into a starting place for England

The Beautiful Game team praise Reece James for his display in Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League final win over Manchester City and assess how other players in the England squad might have impacted Gareth Southgate's thinking for the Euros. James is among a number of players hoping to make England's final squad of 26 for the finals.

