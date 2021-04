Football

‘The best performance… without a goal’ – Neymar lauded after PSG oust Bayern Munich

Neymar played a starring role as Paris Saint-Germain knocked out defending champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals – even if he did miss a few gilt-edged chances. Pete joins Buj, Dot and Dej from The Beautiful Game podcast to discuss the midweek action from Europe.

00:10:19, 2 hours ago