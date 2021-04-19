The Super League could have immediate ramifications for Europe's breakaway clubs after Danish FA chairman and UEFA ExCo member Jesper Moller suggested the European Super League clubs could be booted out.

Semi-finalists Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have all put their names to the controversial plans.

Meanwhile, PSG appear to be leading the resistance with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi voting on Monday for UEFA reforms – although he declined calls to become European Club Association president.

"The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday," said Moller, as reported by Reuters and others.

He continued: “There must be one extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday. I have an expectation that the 12 clubs will be thrown out.

“And now you have to see how to finish the Champions League.”

Moller's comments follow those of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin earlier: "We will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can. My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions."

Should an expulsion happen on Friday, Manchester United and Arsenal will be thrown out of the Europa League too – leaving Roma and Villarreal as the remaining semi-finalists.

