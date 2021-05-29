Triumphant Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revelled in the fact his side were able to get the better of Premier League rivals Manchester City to win the Champions League.

Kai Havertz' first half strike was enough for the Blues to claim Europe's top prize for a second time, while City remain unable to win the trophy.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions came into the game as favourites but were unable to get going at the Estadio do Dragao and were undone before half time when German midfielder Havertz latched onto a Mason Mount pass to skip beyond Ederson to score.

Speaking afterwards to BT Sport, Tuchel praised the effort of his players to see out the win on a tense night in Porto.

"They were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave and create dangerous counter-attacks.

"It was a tough physical game. We had to help each other out."

Tuchel, who only arrived at the club in January, was making his second successive appearance in the final following defeat with Paris Saint-Germain to Bayern Munich last season.

The German was beside himself with joy that he was able to make up for his prior disappointment.

"To share it with everybody is incredible," he added. "We made it. Wow. I don't know what to feel.

"I was so grateful to arrive a second time [in the final]. I felt different. We were somehow... You could feel it getting closer.

