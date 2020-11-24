WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

He can do other things...

Champions League Fernandes explains Rashford penalty decision despite hat-trick chance AN HOUR AGO

We genuinely thought Bruno Fernandes was football’s answer to the triple jump. Sure, he was tidy, but without his hop-skip-jump routine from the penalty spot he would be just another mediocre midfielder for Manchester United. Much like a placekicker in the NFL, we presumed he faded into the background when the action was happening and waited for VAR to do its thing.

So imagine our surprise when the same Bruno Fernandes lined up a thunder-blaster from outside the penalty area during their clash with Istanbul Basaksehir and sent it hurtling into the roof of the net. Seven minutes on the clock. Bam. 1-0.

There was no stopping him. Moments later, some unavoidably disastrous goalkeeping presented the Portuguese wizard with an open goal, with Fernandes sliding home his second of the game. Where were his beloved penalties?

Finally, after over half an hour of soul-searching, normal service resumed. Marcus Rashford fell over in the penalty area and Fernandes had the ball in his hands once more. A hat-trick was just seconds away… and then something strange happened. He let Rashford take it instead.

So Bruno Fernandes, consider this an apology for every weak VAR joke and penalty jibe. You belong in the top tier and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Desire = 100%

We’re all for mazy dribbles and 40-yard screamers, but we’re also partial to a towering header. And Olivier Giroud’s wasn’t just any towering header. As a sea of red shirts gawped, the Frenchman charged across the penalty area, propelled himself above Gerzino Nyamsi and thundered home a last-minute winner for Chelsea at Rennes.

Not that Frank Lampard cared. He was too busy praising Mason Mount, who not only delivered a glorious pass for Callum Hudson-Odoi’s opener, but also sat down future Galactico Eduardo Camavinga to the delight of social media.

"I'm really pleased. With Mason there's been a lot of talk and any negative talk just needs to go away", said the Chelsea manager.

"I've been lucky enough to be closer to him and what he did at Derby and last season has been outstanding. I'm not going to undermine the quality he has and when we have two number eights he's got all the qualities - I think he can get more goals and assists. The pass for Callum Hudson Odoi's goal was top class."

When you’ve impressed Cesc Fabregas and Lampard in one evening, you’ve probably done something right.

HEROES AND HEROES

Sit back and wipe your porridge off your chin. It’s time for our November 24 goal of the day competition *cue jaunty music*.

1. Ciro Immobile (LAZIO v Zenit St Petersburg):

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (JUVENTUS v Ferencvarosi):

3. Jadon Sancho (BORUSSIA DORTMUND v Club Brugge):

Plus Fernandes’ biff from earlier (MANCHESTER UNITED v Istanbul Basaksehir).

Watch the clips, make up your minds, then cast your votes below!

WHO WINS GOAL OF THE DAY FOR NOVEMBER 24? Ciro Immobile Cristiano Ronaldo Jadon Sancho Bruno Fernandes

RETRO CORNER

Xabi Alonso was born on this day in 1981. But instead of teeing your day up with some silky long-range passing, here’s his birthday brother Jay Spearing saying “obviously” a lot. Obviously.

COMING UP

EIGHT Champions League matches, you spoilt bunch. And we’ll have live minute-by-minute coverage of four: Olympiacos v Man City (17:55), Inter v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Atalanta and Bayern v RB Salzburg (all 20:00).

Just because Bruno Fernandes has other talents, doesn't mean Andi Thomas can do anything other than write a fine Warm-Up. Check out his solitary gift, same place, same time, tomorrow

Champions League Opinion: Don’t get carried away, Man Utd fans... 9 HOURS AGO