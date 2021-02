Football

‘The worst Barcelona team in a decade’ – Why Ronald Koeman’s side are in turmoil

Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick as PSG beat Barcelona 4-1 in the Camp Nou, upstaging Lionel Messi and highlighting serious issues at the Catalan giants. Ben joined the entire Beautiful Game ensemble of Buj, Dot and Dej to dissect a sorry night for Ronald Koeman’s side.

