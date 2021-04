Football

‘This is far as Chelsea go’ – Why Real Madrid will make final

Chelsea booked a showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals after seeing off Porto in the last eight. But resident Blues expert Pete Sharland believes this will be the end of the road for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Pete joins Buj, Dot and Dej from The Beautiful Game podcast to discuss the midweek action from Europe.

00:15:50, an hour ago