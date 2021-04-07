Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Porto in Seville has brought the team together after a turbulent last few days at the club.

Superb individual goals from English pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea a 2-0 win against the Portuguese champions as the Londoners made the most of their few chances.

Tuchel was delighted by the way his team responded to their shock heavy defeat at the weekend which also resulted in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger falling out

Champions League 'Teacher's pet' Mount is getting better and better for Chelsea under Tuchel AN HOUR AGO

"It was a tough match against a strong Porto side," the German manager told BT Sport post-match.

"There were many moments where we suffered. We accepted it. The circumstances are a bit different in a quarter-final. The spirit was good and it was an excellent result.

"I was pretty sure about that [they'd react well after the WBA defeat]. I saw a response immediately in the dressing room and the next day. That wasn't a big concern. We were ready to respond.

"There will always be setbacks in sports. The biggest challenge is to bounce back.

We had a lot of excellent results together, then we had a loss together and then a reaction after a loss together. That brings us closer together and increases the trust.

He added: "I'm very happy that he [Mason Mount] scores. A very important goal that opened up the game. It calmed the nerves. Not an easy shot but very precise. Very happy for Mason. He took responsibility.

"[Ben Chilwell's goal was] excellent. He kept composure and went round the keeper. It was super important to get the second away goal. Chilly forced the mistake and kept his cool in the box. We're very happy to go away with this result but it's only half-time."

The second leg on April 13 will also be played at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium due to coronavirus restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.

MOUNT: A GOOD WIN

"We knew it would be a tough game," goalscorer Mount said.

"We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win. The job's not done.

"They'll fight for the next leg and we'll have to give it our all. We'll be ready."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Transfers Chelsea consider Lukaku as Haaland alternative AN HOUR AGO