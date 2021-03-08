The official involved in the dismissal of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions League has been suspended for the rest of the season.

The match against Paris St-Germain on December 8 was halted after 13 minutes following an argument on the touchline over the red card shown to Webo.

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir refused to continue because players believed fourth official Sebastian Coltescu racially insulted Webo. The match only resumed the following day after the four Romanian officials were replaced.

Webo, a former Cameroon international, said Coltescu had disrespected him by referring to him as "the black one" and an investigation was launched by European football's governing body.

UEFA said in a statement that Coltescu had been suspended for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed" and had been ordered to "attend an educational programme before 30 June 2021."

Coltescu's ban will apply to domestic games in Romania as he is no longer on the FIFA-managed list of officials approved for international games.

Assistant referee Octavian Sovre was also reprimanded for his role and ordered to attend an educational programme before June 30.

The two officials were found guilty of violating Article 11(1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations which deals with general principles of conduct and focuses on breaches such as those which bring the game into disrepute.

UEFA said they also violated Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA matches which ask officials to "behave in a professional and appropriate manner" during and after the game.

Players from both sides, as well as the three new on-field match officials, took a knee before the game resumed the following day with PSG winning 5-1 at the Parc de Princes.

Webo said the incident was so stressful he needed the doctor to give him pills to help him sleep but took solace in the fact that December 8 would be remembered in the fight against racism.

Additional reporting by Reuters

