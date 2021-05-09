Thomas Tuchel expects to make changes to his Chelsea side for the Champions League final with Manchester City.

Tuchel’s Blues secured victory over City for the second time in a matter of weeks when denying Pep Guardiola’s side the chance to clinch the Premier League title on Saturday.

Chelsea fell behind early on, but produced a stirring second-half response . Tuchel’s men enjoyed particular success down their right flank - with Reece James hugely impressive - and is an area Guardiola will need to address ahead of the Champions League final on May 29.

Tuchel said the win is a confidence boost to Chelsea, but suggested there will be changes to the side.

"The group and the players do everything to force the luck on our side, and we caught the momentum to have another big win,” Tuchel said.

"It increases our self-confidence in a natural and healthy way because everybody knows we have to restart on Wednesday (against Arsenal in the league)."

Looking ahead to the Champions League final, which comes after the FA Cup final with Leicester next weekend, Tuchel said: "The final is a very unique game and you cannot predict what will happen.

"You need to be well prepared, we will have some changes again, they will have some changes again, but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City."

