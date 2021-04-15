Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is confident they can qualify for next season’s Champions League, but they will have to work hard to get there.

The reigning Premier League champions will soon relinquish their title and face a battle to reach Europe’s top club competition for 2021/22, as they sit three points off the top four with seven matches to go.

Champions League Opinion: Better times ahead for Liverpool after night of what might’ve been AN HOUR AGO

Wednesday night’s defeat ended the chance of winning any silverware this season, with all attention now switching to the top flight - and whether they can qualify for the Champions League.

'Moment of truth' - Ronaldo could return to Man Utd - Euro Papers

“I would say I am naturally confident, but that doesn't mean we will end up there," said Klopp.

"We just can read the table, we know the points, we know the situation and stuff like this.

"I think we are not in a bad moment: we played pretty well even when it was a late winner against Aston Villa. We played a good game against them, we played really good against Arsenal.

We just have to keep going. We really have to keep going, we have to keep fighting. We want to be in the Champions League next year but in the moment we still have to pick up more points than a lot of other teams.

Liverpool missed several big opportunities to change the outcome of the result against Real early in the game, but Klopp insists the disappointment will not negatively affect their domestic performances.

"It has no impact on the Premier League, apart from that we don't play midweeks at least internationally - I'm pretty sure Premier League plays midweeks - so we can concentrate and focus on the Premier League.

"But it's tough just because we are still not in the hot seat, I would say, and we face Leeds on Monday, so that's a tough one.

"They are the leader in all physical stats in the Premier League pretty much, so you better run a lot yourself.

"We have a few days until then, we will use that and then we make sure we are ready for that."

Champions League Klopp: We lost this tie in Madrid 12 HOURS AGO