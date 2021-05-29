Pep Guardiola has refused to allow himself to be downhearted by Manchester City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half to condemn City to defeat in their first final in Europe's Premier competition.

Guardiola's side, who lifted the Premier League title earlier this month and won the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign, were unable to complete a 'treble' on a disappointing night in Porto.

However, speaking after the match to BT Sport, the Spaniard accepts things didn't go to plan but insists this won't be their only chance to win the trophy.

"It has been an exceptional season for us," he claimed. "It was a tight game.

We had chances. We were brilliant in the second half, we were brave and we could not convert the chances as they were so strong.

"The players were exceptional. We [will] come back maybe one day again!"

Guardiola's team selection raised eyebrows before the match as he opted to start without a recognised holding midfielder, but the City boss believes he made the right call.

"I did what I thought was the best decision [on his team selection].

"[Kevin de Bruyne] got injured but that happens in this competition and in these games. We needed everyone.

"The ambition now is to rest but then prepare for the next season. It was the first time we were at this stage.

"Hopefully we will be here again in the future."

