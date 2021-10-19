Ajax moved top of Group C after securing a memorable 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Johan Cruijff Arena.

The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes, taking the lead in the 11th minute after the electric Antony drew a foul on the edge of the 18-yard box. Dusan Tadic stood over the free-kick and guided it across goal as a deflection off Marco Reus troubled Gregor Kobel who was unable to keep it out.

They added a second shortly after through a Daley Blind strike from 20 yards out. Sebastian Haller, who proved problematic throughout the entire first half, received the ball inside the area before teeing up the former Manchester United man who struck a sweet half-volley off the post and in to double the hosts lead.

Ajax had plenty of chances to add a third to their resounding lead. Haller almost converted after a clever move started once again by Antony was denied by Kobel.

Ryan Gravenberch had a great chance to extend Ajax’s lead after making a run down the middle to latch onto a lofted ball over the Dortmund defence, but was unable to get the ball under control and was dispossessed.

Dortmund had their first sniff at goal on the stroke of half-time. Erling Haaland found himself some space inside the Ajax box, but his effort failed to trouble Remko Pasveer who was able to palm the ball clear.

Haaland started the first half as he ended the second. He made a run down the middle of the Ajax defence but his one-on-one effort was pushed onto the bar by Pasveer.

Ajax were soon piling the pressure back on the away side as they had done all evening. Antony ran at the Dortmund defence and cut in on his dangerous left foot but steered his effort wide of the far-post in a warning for Dortmund.

The visitors failed to learn their lesson though, as moments later he replicated the same move, this time planting the ball in the bottom left corner to wrap up all three points for Ajax.

Haaland had a handful of chances to mount a comeback for the visitors, but was hardly able to trouble Pasveer who had a great game in between the sticks for the home side.

The game was soon out of reach for Dortmund after Haller latched onto the end of a Blind cross to plant the fourth beyond a helpless Kobel.

