Liverpool secured their passage into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare as they comfortably defeated Alfred Schreuder’s Ajax 3-0 at the Amsterdam ArenA in Group A to dump them out of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into the game knowing they needed at least a point to progress to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Ajax knew they had to win to maintain their slim chance of getting out of the group.

De Godonzonen almost got off to a dream start within three minutes, but Steven Berghuis’ shot from inside the area cannoned back off the right-hand post.

Ajax’s pressure during the first half had Liverpool spooked, but it was the visitors who struck first against the run of play. Jordan Henderson’s through pass in behind from the left found Mohamed Salah in the box, and the Egyptian dinked the ball over an on-rushing Remko Pasveer to score his sixth Champions League goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead three minutes before half-time.

Liverpool got their second three minutes after the restart, as Darwin Nunez headed in Andy Robertson’s corner from the left-hand side beyond Pasveer to give Ajax a mountain to climb.

They struck again two minutes later as Harvey Elliott latched onto Salah’s through pass, before smashing the ball emphatically into the roof of the net from a tight angle inside the box to seal the win.

More to follow...

