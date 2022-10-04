Napoli demolished Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam as Luciano Spalletti’s side made it three Champions League wins from three.

The first-half was played at an incredible tempo as both side’s tried to implement their attacking style on the game.

Ad

Ajax went ahead when Mohammed Kudus scored from close range early on but the Italian side then turned it on scoring three goals before the break.

Football Tearful Higuain announces retirement at end of MLS season YESTERDAY AT 17:25

Giacomo Raspadori headed in the first, Giovanni Di Lorenzo connected with a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cross after a short corner with a bullet header to put them in front and then Piotr Zielinski finished to make it three.

Straight after half-time Raspadori netted his second of the game when Ajax were robbed of possession when trying to pass out from the back. He then combined with Kvaratskhelia as he calmly finished making it five. Substitute Giovanni Simeone finished late on for number six.

Ajax’s night got even worse when Dusan Tadic was sent off for a second bookable offence.

More to follow...

Women's Champions League ‘Very weird experience’ – Eidevall on Arsenal’s win over Ajax as goalposts adjusted 29/09/2022 AT 09:54