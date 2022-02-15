Andy Robertson has said that it will be “incredibly tough” for Liverpool to beat Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at San Siro on Wednesday evening.

Having eked out a tight 1-0 win against Burnley in a game that Jurgen Klopp felt was a potential “banana skin” , the Reds are now tasked with establishing a first-leg advantage against the Serie A champions away from home.

Inter are currently second in the table, one point behind fierce rivals AC Milan with a game in hand. While the Nerazzurri have been in mixed form recently, drawing 1-1 with Napoli on Saturday and taking only two wins from their last five league matches, they still represent formidable opponents.

With one of Serie A’s most sought-after strikers in Lautaro Martinez, a muscular midfield marshalled by Marcelo Brozovic and an ironclad defence led by Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar, Inter have one of the strongest spines in European football. They have conceded a mere 20 goals in Serie A this season, the second-lowest total after Napoli, and have scored 55, giving them the best attacking numbers in the league.

Speaking after Liverpool’s victory against Burnley, Robertson made it clear that he and his team-mates are under no illusion as to how difficult it will be to triumph at San Siro.

Asked whether he was looking forward to Wednesday’s game, he said: “Yeah, obviously the group stages to the last 16 is the biggest wait for the Champions League. Once the draw gets done you get excited about it and you look forward to that challenge ahead.

“It’s going to be incredibly tough. Inter are going really well in Serie A, up fighting at the top and we’ll try to keep pushing on all fronts.

“We’ve got a tough game away first and we need to be at our best and do what we’ve been doing over the last six to eight weeks. If we do that, I believe we can get a positive result.

“But we look forward to it – an iconic stadium, an amazing stadium, I’m sure the crowd will be fantastic and we’ll bring a big away support. We are really looking forward to it.”

Robertson is not alone in holding Inter in high regard, with Fabinho also warning that the trip to San Siro could be extremely difficult.

“[It] will be a really tough game,” he said, having scored Liverpool’s winner against Burnley on Sunday.

“Inter right now is the best Italian team, that’s why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.

“We have two to three days to prepare for this game and hopefully go to Milan and have a good result in a nice stadium.”

