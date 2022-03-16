WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Man Utd succumb to Atletico

Make that five years without a trophy for Manchester United Football Club.

An unfathomable prospect back in those days, but now it has become the norm. That era, and even the Europa League win under Jose Mourinho, is a distant memory. Now it’s near-misses with a sprinkle of early exits, expensive recruits failing to deliver, and former Manchester United players pointing the blame in every direction – and some current ones too. This is Manchester United we're talking about here.

The long and short of it is that they simply aren’t good enough (shall we just end the article there?), with United looking years from challenging Manchester City and Liverpool domestically, and not smart enough to contest for the Champions League

Perhaps hiring the right head coach would go some way towards correcting their faults. They couldn’t find the right person in November and so just brought in Ralf (they couldn’t do that in December 2018 either and so they just brought in Ole) but it is a must this summer, and last night was yet more proof as they were outclassed by a side who danced to their manager’s tune.

Atletico Madrid were far from the “bang average” Owen Hargreaves described them as at full-time. They were clinical, they were persevering, they were everything we’ve come to expect from a Diego Simeone side – even if that hasn’t been so present this season.

You know you’ve annoyed a whole fanbase when “Spanish Burnley” is trending on Twitter. You know you’ve outsmarted the man in the opposing dugout when he’s left questioning the official and minutes added on. You know you’ve done something right when you get the chance to run down the sideline in celebration towards the dressing room as opposition fans throw objects at you – including a pie.

This was about another season going by without silverware for Manchester United, but don’t forget the architects who put this final nail in place. Atletico Madrid are suddenly terrifying again, and no one will want them in Friday’s draw.

Chelsea’s U-turn

Won’t somebody think of the sporting integrity.

We’ll perhaps never find out who thought up and also finalised Chelsea’s stunning statement yesterday, but it’s safe to say it went down like a lead balloon – one of football’s great PR own goals, which led to a mighty U-turn after just under five hours

With Chelsea unable to sell the remainder of their allocation for the FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough, they said “it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity”.

With an owner currently sanctioned over their ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, it would have been best to leave sporting integrity out of this.

That’s how Middlesbrough felt. "We find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever," Boro said. "Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.”

That’s how Boro’s chairman felt, and strongly. “Chelsea and sporting integrity do not belong in the same sentence,” Steve Gibson told the Telegraph . “For 19 years, money has fuelled the success of Chelsea Football Club. It's got to be kicked out and it's abhorrent. This rotten football club, Chelsea… it's beyond comprehension. It really is."

That’s how the UK Government felt. “This statement threatening Middlesbrough and the rest of the football league shows they do not seem to understand the seriousness of the situation they are in. Chelsea should spend less time worrying about a few thousand fans at one game, and focus on moving their club into the hands of someone who isn’t linked to a warmonger,” a senior government source told Politico.

And regarding playing the game behind closed doors, even Chelsea’s own fans were against it. “Playing behind closed doors does not benefit supporters. The CST has asked Chelsea to withdraw their request for the Middlesbrough game to be played behind closed doors,” Chelsea Supporters' Trust said.

The FA were set to review this request today, but Chelsea quickly backed down. They had tweeted out their initial statement at 12.15pm, and at 5.01pm yesterday they quote-tweeted the FA’s response.

“We are grateful for the FA’s continuing efforts to help us find a solution,” Chelsea added. Just another day at a club in turmoil, and with the EU sanctioning Abramovich as well, today could be another.

IN OTHER NEWS

All hail Spotify

That’s the Spotify Camp Nou to me and you, actually. Yes, Barcelona have sold the naming rights and will pocket a reported £237m for the four-year sponsorship deal with Spotify.

The music titans (Spotify, not Barcelona) will become the club’s main partner, with their logo plastered on the front of the men’s and women’s shirts as well.

Announced while United were playing Atletico, there was only a minor tremor caused by this renaming of the iconic stadium, but let’s face it – Barcelona have done well here. Few will actually add Spotify to the front, and it’s not like they’ve changed it to Spotify Arena.

Instead, it’ll be back to the confusion over whether it should be referred to as the Camp Nou or the Nou Camp.

IN THE CHANNELS

Yeah, fair enough…

RETRO CORNER

Okay, six years isn’t very retro, not retro at all really, but it’s an excuse to watch this ridiculous goal from Luis Suarez on this day for Barcelona against Arsenal in 2016.

COMING UP

Yet more Champions League, with Chelsea taking their 2-0 lead on the bus with them to Lille, and Juventus hosting Villarreal after a first-leg 1-1 draw.

There’s also some Premier League. The small matter of Liverpool heading to Arsenal, while Tottenham are away to Brighton. A big old evening domestically and in Europe.

