THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

Easy, easy, easy

Ad

It is axiomatic. It is always true. It is better to be lucky than good. And perhaps even more importantly, it's much, much funnier. Manchester United went to Atletico Madrid last night, and for an hour they looked impossibly bad. Not just a bit overwhelmed. Not just a bit off their game. Actively awful. They couldn't kick the ball where they wanted it to go, which is quite fundamental to this whole football thing.

Champions League Rangnick urges United players to use Elanga as role model AN HOUR AGO

Maybe it was a question of preparation. Maybe Ralf Rangnick and co. had watched the tapes of Atleti this season, reached the understandable conclusion that this lot weren't up to much, and decided that this would be a good night for the Toblerone-shaped boots. That call went badly, as did the idea to stick Victor Lindelof at right-back. And the only thing keeping that brainwave from being the worst decision of the evening was Bruno Fernandes' passing.

If it had been a boxing match, the referee would have stopped it, then double-checked with the dizzy-looking blue corner that they hadn't been looking for the swimming pool. But Atleti, for all that they made United look like fools, and for all that they controlled the flow of the game — have the ball, lads, you've got no idea what to do with it — only scored one goal. And that leaves things very open to one moment of magic. Or even just one moment of competence.

The result is king. United's late goal probably makes them sort of favourites to through, on the basis that the second leg is at Old Trafford and they can't play this badly again. (We're pretty confident that one of those two things is true.) And that means the focus isn't, for example, on Harry Maguire's uncanny ability to be the first man at the scene of a United concession.

It is uncanny though. Like the precise inverse of a scoring hot streak. There is the goalscorer, scoring the goal; there, smack in the middle of the replay, is Maguire, wearing his captain's armband and his puzzled expression. Generally speaking we're happy to assume most goals are systemic failures, and that blame should be diffused across the team. But he's always there, and he was there again last night, as Joao Felix slingshotted around him for the goal. Being a central defender, it's a rough gig.

The incredible performance of Bruno Fernandes is also now a footnote. But oh, such a performance. Such range. All of Portuguese football history was contained in this one man, and by that we mean he played like Bebe for 89 minutes and 59 seconds, plus stoppage time, but for one perfect, weighted second he turned into prime Rui Costa. All attacking footballers are improvisational to some degree, but Bruno is at the absolute cutting edge of weird skronky experimental jazz. At times you cannot believe the horrible noises he's making. The indignities to which he is subjecting his colleagues, his audience, his poor innocent trombone. And then something inexplicable and beautiful rises out of the mess and hits you right between the eyes.

Or hits Anthony Elanga right in the instep. It's not necessarily a surprise that a teenager might be the most clearheaded member of United's whole operation. Somebody has to be, and it might as well be the lad who hasn't been in the middle of all this nonsense for long. But Elanga does seem special: footballing skills buttressed by a clarity of thought and of application. Asked about this after the game — "You kept cool again?" — he told BT Sport: "I told you how calm and cool I am." If Rangnick could pick him 11 times, he would.

Trapdoor update

How 'bout them Clarets, hey? Last night's win over Tottenham didn't just move Burnley to 18th place, within striking distance of safety. It also, by the rules of conkers, established them as a better side than Manchester City. Move over, Pep Guardiola. There's a new angry bald sheriff in town.

The importance of this result for the Premier League cannot be overstated. That is, if your abiding wish for the Premier League is: as much intrigue and chaos and general messiness as possible. If Burnley hadn't started turning these games in hand into points, then there's a good chance the bottom three would have slowly drifted away from the rest, and the relegation struggle would have whimpered out early.

But if 18th place is still in play, as it very much seems to be, then almost the whole bottom third of the league is in danger. Burnley still have one game in hand over Newcastle, two points ahead in 17th. They have three games in hand over Brentford, four points ahead in 14th.

They look well constructed for the escape. They have Wout Weghorst, built in a laboratory to play for Sean Dyche. They have Ben Mee, built entirely from heroic last-moment blocks. They have Turf Moor, built to send the wind and the rain howling through the opposition, soaking Antonio Conte to the skin and whirling his defenders into confusion. Some teams have the crowd as their 12th man. Burnley have an angry rain god.

And they have the greatest and most precious thing of all, the magical force that all teams crave, wherever they are in the table. They have momentum. They feel good. A surprise win at Brighton followed up by a heroic home victory over one of the big lads: of such spritely beginnings are Great Escape DVDs made. We are now in the odd situation of the team in 18th feeling much better about themselves than the teams in the places above them. Terrible news for fans of Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and Brentford. Excellent news for fans of popcorn.

This race is alive

Over the last month or so, Liverpool's path to the Premier League title has become clear. It's a three-step plan, and it's beautifully simple. First, win the game in hand. Second, beat City at City. Third, win every other game, and that'll probably do it.

Well, Jurgen Klopp can now put a big red tick next to the first step. Leeds came to Liverpool and got the full treatment: 2-0 after half an hour, 6-0 at the final whistle. Assuming City win all their games as well — the Premier League! where anybody can beat anyone but some teams beat almost everyone — then Operation Liverpool Title will come down to goal difference. Perhaps Liverpool were thinking of this in the 90th minute, when they scored their fifth and then went for another. Or perhaps they were just having fun.

Either way, they've got a four-goal lead in the GD column, which may not mean anything at the end of the season but might provoke City to try and do some goalscoring of their own. We mentioned momentum earlier, and no team embodies this strange motive force better than Liverpool. This title race — and as a title race, a proper juicy one — isn't just between two good teams, but two contrasting visions of how to be a footballing bully. City go around you, and then around you again; tie your shoelaces together and then watch as you fall over. Liverpool barge through you, or perhaps over you. And they laugh as they do it.

But hang on just one moment. Liverpool may have taken care of the game in hand for now but there's the Carabao Cup final coming. Liverpool are in it. City aren't; they'll be off pinching Everton's lunch money. That means another game in hand. Get back to the whiteboard, Jurgen! You've got to do step one all over again!

IN OTHER NEWS

Sending a central defender up front to chase a losing cause? Boring, conventional, never really works. Sending a central defender up front with scores level, to win the game, because you're a genius? That's more like it. Here's Millie Bright, and Sarina Wiegman's masterplan, winning the Arnold Clark Cup for England.

RETRO CORNER

A very happy 82nd birthday to the great Denis Law. Although, thinking about it, "great" seems a little redundant there, doesn't it? He's Denis Law. He belongs to that level of the pantheon beyond greatness, beyond superlatives, where the name alone is the compliment and no compliment could possibly be greater. When you're great, you're great; when you're better than that, you're simply Denis Law.

Here's a mini-documentary Sky Sports made a few years ago, about his early years at Huddersfield and his move to Manchester City.

HAT TIP

It seems pretty clear that goalkeepers are poorly served by football punditry as it is currently constituted: so often criticised by ex-players that never once pulled on the gloves; so rarely invited to give the insider's perspective. For the Blizzard, via the Guardian , here's Cameron Ponsonby looking at just what the talking heads get wrong about those big beautiful weirdos that get to handle the ball.

It’s like the difference between a babysitter and a parent. From the outside, we look at the goalkeeper as a player who sweeps up any mess and is there just in case something goes wrong. This is part of their job but their primary role is to guide the team along the way. Navigating trouble, constantly communicating and inspiring confidence in those around them. Sure, they’ll be there to kiss it better if you fall and scrape your knee, but they’ll also ask why you were there in the first place and, crucially, make sure you don’t do it again.

COMING UP

Time to sort out these play-offs once and for all. Time for the second legs of Napoli 1-1 Barcelona, Rangers 4-2 Borussia Dortmund, Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Celtic, and all the rest of them. Time for another Europa carnival.

Also Arsenal are playing, against Wolves, because they want to feel like they're in a European competition. Bless them. A win for either team will send them charging up to fifth.

Tomorrow's official Europa correspondent will be... oh hey, Andi Thomas again. See you there!

Champions League Super-sub Elanga snatches dramatic draw for Man Utd against Atletico 15 HOURS AGO