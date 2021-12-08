Atalanta's match against Villarreal has been postponed by UEFA until Thursday due to heavy snow in Bergamo.

Kick-off was initially postponed from 20:00 GMT to 20:20 GMT due to the snow, but the snow continued to come down over the Gewiss Stadium.

As a result, English referee Anthony Taylor and the two captains agreed to reschedule the match for tomorrow.

The kick-off time for Thursday's match is still to be confirmed. Atalanta need a win to reach the Champions League last 16 for the third year in a row.

Home and away fans had both already filled the stadium ready for the match to begin and the players applauded the supporters who made the trip.

UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League matches are also scheduled to take place on Thursday.

